US Fed to cut rates for first time in a decade this month, says poll

Updated : July 25, 2019 06:26 AM IST

Expectations in the July 16-24 poll for the first-rate cut in more than a decade have firmed this month after several Fed members have strongly hinted policy easing is coming soon, pushing US stocks to new record highs.
Over 95 percent of 111 economists now predict a 25 basis point cut at the July 30-31 meeting.
Fed rate expectations have taken a U-turn this year, going to a holding pattern earlier in the year from a steady tightening path expected beforehand to a series of cuts.
