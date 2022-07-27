US Fed raises rate by 75 basis points — first back-to-back hike since the 1980s

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it is increasing interest rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percent, in its continued bid to combat inflation. But by increasing the rates, the US Fed further fueled fears of a recession. This was the central bank's first back-to-back rate hike in the US since the 1980s.

"Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures," the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said as it lifted the policy rate to a range of between 2.25 and 2.50 percent in a unanimous vote.

Last month, Individual members of the Fed said they expect the benchmark rate to end in 2022 at 3.4 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher from the March estimate. Fed officials had also cut their outlook for 2022's economic growth, predicting a 1.7 percent gain in GDP, down from 2.8 percent in March.

The US economy may have eked out modest growth in the second quarter, skirting back-to-back quarterly contractions, but rising at a tepid enough pace to feed concerns of an eventual downturn, reported Bloomberg, which added that the economy may grow just enough to avoid two straight quarters of economic contraction, a common rule-of-thumb definition for recession, but forecasts vary widely.

Economists expect gross domestic product grew an annualised 0.4 percent in the April-June period, which on the surface would be an improvement after the 1.6 percent drop in the first quarter.

Stocks rallied as earnings from a trio of tech giants spurred hope the industry can handle an economic slowdown, with traders keenly focused on the upcoming Federal Reserve decision for reassurance on its resolve to thwart inflation without provoking a deep recession.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc. posted double-digit revenue growth and expressed optimism about the coming months. Their results set the tone for a week that will include results from heavy hitters like Meta Platforms Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Intel Corp. Treasury 10-year yields dropped.

Last month, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the biggest hike in 28 years, to stem a surge in inflation, and flagged a slowing economy.

Oil extended gains after a government report showed demand for US crude rising globally amid a supply crunch.

West Texas Intermediate rose more than 2 percent to trade above $97 a barrel in a volatile session on Wednesday. US crude stockpiles saw the largest draw since the end of May, falling by 4.52 million barrels last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report. US crude exports rose to a record as the WTI-Brent spread widened with Europe scrambling to replace Russian barrels.