Jerome Powell will be called a hawk or dove later today — here’s the dividing line

Jerome Powell is always in the spotlight once every two months more than any central bank governor is, with the exception of the RBI Governor in the context of the Indian market.

This time around, his policy speech will be anticipated even more keenly than his previous ones as US inflation is starting to show signs of easing.

The CPI print came in below street expectations at 7.1 percent, sparking a brief rally on Wall Street and putting a pause from the FOMC back in focus. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose only 0.2 percent in November, the smallest monthly advance in 16 months.

Concerns remain as inflation continues to remain well above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target range, enough to put doubts in the minds of the investors that although slow, rate hikes are here to stay.

Consensus on the street is that of the FOMC increasing rates by 50 basis points later tonight, a slower rate hike after four consecutive 75 basis points ones.

This will be the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2022, capping off a year in which inflation touched as high as 9.1 percent, the highest in four decades.

Economists are expecting Fed officials to raise the terminal rate - or peak interest rate before a cutting cycle begins to 5 percent or even more from the current 4.6 percent. The target range is currently 3.75-4 percent. The target range is the rate at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight.

In that case, a "hawkish" Powell may end up throwing cold water on any potential equity market rally.

However, what may improve sentiment is a "dovish" Powell, if he ends up changing the tone of his policy statement to reflect that the central bank is nearing the end of this rate hike cycle. The current statement says "ongoing increase in the target range would be appropriate." Some experts believe that "ongoing" is to broad a statement to make and instead, "some further" rate hikes would also help.

Interestingly, the street has assumed Powell to be both hawkish and dovish in the recent past. In the FOMC's last policy meeting, Powell suggested that the Fed can end up overtightening, meaning raise rates too much and then bring it back down. However, in a statement on November 30 at the Brookings Institution, the Fed chair suggested that he did not want to venture into that territory.

Analysts are of the opinion that although Tuesday's CPI print is incrementally good, it needs to sustain. Even if lower, the bottomline still remains that headline inflation is still above the Fed's 2 percent target. "There is a big question mark whether we can really come to the 2% inflation," Venu Krishna, the head of US Equity Strategy at Barclays said. "Perhaps we live in a world in which it will be higher and that means rates will be higher and then multiples will certainly be lower," he said.

The inflation print on Tuesday may have brought about some cheer to the market, but it has only made Jerome Powell's job tougher to choose between the two birds that prefix him every time he appears to make a statement.