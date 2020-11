With polls closed across the East Coast, President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden are projected to win in their states, while the focus shifts to swing states such as Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

The swing states, known as battlegrounds or purple states, are the targets for both the parties as they are the areas with unclear loyalties where both Republican and Democrat candidates enjoy strong support. They decide the fate of the US elections.

Swing states can change in every election cycle and depend on factors like the past poll outcome, opinion polls, political trends, population and demographics, etc.

The swing states in the 2020 US elections are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

As of now, Joe Biden is doing rather well in key states - Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Pennsylvania which account for 92 electoral votes while Donald Trump is leading in swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Georgia which hold 60 electoral votes.

Based on the votes counted so far, this is where each candidate currently has the lead.

Joe Biden:

North Carolina

Ohio

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

Texas

Donald Trump:

Florida

Michigan

Georgia

Virginia

However, it's still early and these numbers could change as more votes are counted.