While predicting poll results of the 2020 presidential elections, Donald Trump Jr -- the eldest son of US President Donald Trump -- tweeted the image of a world map that does not show Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Indian territory. The whole of the northeastern region was also excluded.

In the image, Trump Jr showed most countries shaded in red to show that Trump Sr is headed for victory in these regions. 'Red colour' is the Republican party's colour. However, the map left out some countries like India, China in blue, indicating that they will be supporting the Democratic party candidate i.e Joe Biden.

Trump jr tweeted, "Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE"

The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy" place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China&Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events! https://t.co/fsI53aSkpv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 3, 2020