US economy shrinks 0.6% in April to June period

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The US economy reduced at an unrevised rate of 0.6 percent rate in the April to June period, the government said on Thursday.

Consumer spending increased at a 2 percent annual rate. However, the gain was offset by a drop in business inventories and housing investment.

In the first half of 2022, the US economy's gross domestic product (GDP) went backward.

The jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent in August from 3.5 percent in July. The Fed last week raised its median forecast for the unemployment rate this year to 3.8 percent from its previous projection of 3.7 percent in June. It boosted its estimate for 2023 to 4.4 percent from the 3.9 percent projected in June.

However, the US Fed has raised interest rates five times this year. The most recent one was earlier this month, to rein in consumer prices, which were up 8.3 percent in last month from a year-ago period.

Higher borrowing costs raise the risk of a recession and higher unemployment. “We have got to get inflation behind us,″ Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week. “I wish there was a painless way to do that. There isn’t.″

The US Commerce Department's report on Thursday is the third and final take on the second-quarter growth. The first look at the economy’s July-September performance comes out on October 27.

With inputs from AP and Reuters