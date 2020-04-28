  • SENSEX
US economy making fast comeback in 4th quarter; next year to be phenomenal: Trump

Updated : April 28, 2020 10:40 AM IST

The US economy, the world's largest, is in a recession, according to the recent reports of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
Trump said the US economy would not do well in the second quarter, but will pick up in the third.
