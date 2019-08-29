US economy grew at a moderate 2% annual rate last quarter

The US economy slowed in the spring, and many economists think the slowdown will continue through the second half of the year, a possible headwind for President Donald Trump's hopes that a surging economy will provide the backdrop for his 2020 re-election campaign.

The Commerce Department reports that the gross domestic product, the country's broadest measure of economic health, advanced at a moderate 2 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, down from a 3.1 percent gain in the first quarter. The new estimate was lower than the government's initial estimate a month ago of 2.1 percent annual growth.