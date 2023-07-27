US economy grew at a faster 2.4% rate in April-June quarter despite Fed rate hikes

The second-quarter GDP growth surpassed the Dow Jones consensus estimate, which projected a 2 percent increase. This growth rate is higher than the 2.0 percent rise experienced in the first quarter of 2023.

The United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeded expectations by growing at an annualised rate of 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023, as reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive economic performance comes despite concerns and calls for a possible recession.

The surge in real GDP was primarily attributed to notable upticks in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, state and local government spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending.

This is a positive sign despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates for the past 16 months to control inflation.