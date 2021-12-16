“US economy can handle Omicron”: Key takeaways from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s presser

The stock market soared with all major benchmark indices rising more than 1.5 percent in the United States soon after a press conference by Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, on Wednesday. The Fed Reserve chairman put forward a bullish outlook on the economy saying consumer demand, labour market, and overall economic conditions in the United States are "hot".

Key takeaways:

Strong demand: Powell pointed out that economic activity has been expanding at a "robust pace" and that aggregate demand has been strong.

Omicron not a threat to economy: Powell downplayed the implications of the Omicron variant on the country's economy. He said he’s assured that the economy can handle the new COVID-19 variant. “There’s a lot of uncertainty with the new variant and it’s not clear how big the effects would be on either inflation or growth or hiring. However, the population has increasingly learned to live with it and people are getting vaccinated," said Powell.

Increasing job opportunities: Speaking on Speaking on unemployment , Powell said, "In my view, we are making rapid progress toward maximum employment... The unemployment rate is pinned to a low 3.5 percent level for three years." He added, "Wages are rising at the fastest pace in many years."

Economy projection: Powell said that according to Fed projection, the US economy would grow by 4 percent next year, an increase over the 3.8 percent forecast in September.

High inflation a concern: Powell acknowledged that the Powell acknowledged that the high rate of inflation is a concern. "The pace of inflation is uncomfortably high," he said. The Fed has projected that inflation would run at 2.6 percent next year, an increase of 0.4 percent from September this year.

On interest rate: To combat high rate of inflation, the Fed may carry out three interest rate hikes in 2022, indicated chairman Powell. "We are prepared to use our tools to make sure high inflation doesn't get entrenched," said Powell.

Accelerate tapering: He also told media persons that the Federal Open Market Committee has decided to accelerate the pace of reducing monthly asset purchases, a process known as tapering.

Cyberattacks are a threat: In response to a question, Powell agreed that the risk of a cyberattack taking down a major financial institution or set of institutions has shot up. He said cyberattacks pose a significant risk to the financial system's stability.