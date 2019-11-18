Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

The growth in the number of Indian students going to US colleges and universities continued to fall last year, suggesting that booming years of enrollement from the country have tapered off, according to a new report.

An annual report from the Institute of International Education found newly enrolled students from India grew only at 2.9 percent in 2018-19 at 202,014 compared with the 5.4 percent, 12.3 percent and 24.9 percent growth in the three preceding years. But as a percentage of the total number of enrolled international students, the share of Indians increased to 18.4 percent in 2018-19, revealed the study.

Only China continued to send more students than India.

But the heady years of growth from India have clearly levelled off. That the number of overall India students in the country ticked up by less than 3 percent suggests that enrolment by Indian students in US educational institutions have wilted sharply.

In recent years, Indian parents have looked to enrol their children in universities in the UK and Australia, with many also looking at China.

The fall in Indian enrollment in the US educational institutions is in line with the overall trend.

Overall, the number of newly enrolled international students fell by 1 percent in fall 2018 compared with the year before. This follows decreases of 7 percent and 3 percent in the previous two years, which were the first downturns in more than a decade.