US President Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy to meet today to try avoiding a looming debt default

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 5:25:36 AM IST (Published)

Biden said on Sunday that he thinks an agreement can be reached with Republicans, but that it is not certain.

With just 11 days to go for a potential debt default, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet at the White House to resume negotiations to potentially raise the country's debt ceiling.

The timing of the meeting is unclear, although a White House spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the staff had already started negotiations on Sunday ahead of the two leaders meeting.
It must be made clear that raising the debt ceiling does not authorise new spending.
X