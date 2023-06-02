English
US staves off a debt default after Senate clears bill to raise ceiling

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 9:04:41 AM IST (Updated)

The Senate passed a House-approved bill late Thursday to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The Senate passed a House-approved bill late Thursday to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk. He is expected to sign it on Friday, just three days before the US risked its first-ever sovereign debt default.

US President Joe Biden tweeted saying the work is far from finished, but he is looking forward to signing the bill into law as soon as possible.
