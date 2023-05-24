Republicans question debt ceiling deadline of June 1 as talks zero in on potential trade-offs

Steve Scalise, a house majority leader representative, said the Republicans would like to see more transparency on how the June 1 date has come to be. Hesaid he believed the comments made by Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, on Monday,

A significant group of House of Republicans on Tuesday raised questions if the US Treasury's June 1 deadline of avoiding a potential US debt default was accurate.

Steve Scalise, a house majority leader representative, said the Republicans would like to see more transparency on how the June 1 date has come to be. Hesaid he believed the comments made by Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, on Monday, "implied that it’s June 1, or later, giving some openness to the idea that June 1 may not be the so called X-date," CNBC reported Scalise as saying.

On Monday, Yellen had released a new letter addressed to congressional leaders, which appeared to speak the opposite of Scalise claimed, specifically omitting a line from an earlier letter regarding how extraordinary measures could buy the country more time to avoid the debt default.

"We haven’t really been able to see a lot of transparency, but it looks like they’re hedging now and opening up the door to move that date back,” Scalise said, CNCB reported.

Kevin McCarthy, the house speaker, has not yet questioned Yellen's timeline. On Tuesday, McCarthy's office reaffirmed that June 1 is the deadline for talks. "“President Biden now has just 9 days to get serious and strike a responsible agreement to raise the debt limit immediately,” he said in a statement, CNBC reported.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the debt ceiling negotiators were preparing to narrow their focus to a smaller group of important issues that were ripe for compromise, which was an encouraging development with a little over a week left before the US faced the serious risk of a potentially catastrophic debt default.

“We’re getting closer,” McCarthy told reporters late Monday, adding that the “circle” of issues was becoming “smaller, smaller, smaller," CNBC reported.