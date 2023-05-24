English
Republicans question debt ceiling deadline of June 1 as talks zero in on potential trade-offs

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 6:37:21 AM IST (Published)

A significant group of House of Republicans on Tuesday raised questions if the US Treasury's June 1 deadline of avoiding a potential US debt default was accurate.

Steve Scalise, a house majority leader representative, said the Republicans would like to see more transparency on how the June 1 date has come to be. Hesaid he believed the comments made by Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, on Monday, "implied that it’s June 1, or later, giving some openness to the idea that June 1 may not be the so called X-date," CNBC reported Scalise as saying.
On Monday, Yellen had released a new letter addressed to congressional leaders, which appeared to speak the opposite of Scalise claimed, specifically omitting a line from an earlier letter regarding how extraordinary measures could buy the country more time to avoid the debt default.
