Fitch Ratings puts United States' AAA rating on 'negative watch' as debt ceiling impasse continues

Due to similar reasons, Fitch Ratings in 2013 had also warned of cutting the US credit rating. In October 2013, Dagong Global Credit Rating downgraded the US from A to A- and maintained a negative outlook on the country's credit.

Fitch Ratings has put the AAA-rated long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating of the United States on a 'negative watch' as the impasse over raising the debt ceiling continues, just a week ahead of the June 1 deadline.

The ratings agency pointed to 'brinksmanship' over the debt ceiling as a factor behind its actions. Brinksmanship is the art or practice of pursuing a dangerous policy to limits of safety before stopping.

“The Rating Watch Negative reflects increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a solution to raise or suspend the debt limit despite the fast-approaching x date,” the rating agency said.