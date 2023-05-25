US debt ceiling 2023: twice bitten, no longer shy?

History suggests that the US debt deal will be done before the 1st June deadline. After all the brinkmanship and posturing, US politicians will agree to avert this crisis, like the 78 times they have done in the past.

Is a deal which is done well before a deadline, the same, as a deal struck at the eleventh hour ?

Let me repeat this once again - history suggests that the US debt deal will be done before the 1st June deadline. After all the brinkmanship and posturing, US politicians will agree to avert this crisis, like the 78 times they have done in the past. This is the consensus view, and I would say the correct view.

But what IF an agreement on the debt ceiling comes in, but only at the eleventh hour ? History suggests, that this could drive meaningful market instability. Equities which were completely oblivious to the debt ceiling issue, till last week, have started to pay attention. The S&P 500 is down 2 percent in the last 4 sessions while the CBOE VIX has moved up to around 20 from near post-pandemic lows of around 17.

What Happened in 2011 ?

In 2011, the US came within 48 hours of defaulting on its debt, only narrowly averting it. Back then, the U.S. Treasury had warned that the U.S. could default by August 2, 2011. The negotiations to raise the debt ceiling were marred by intense political acrimony and ideological differences between the two major political parties. While the Republicans demanded significant spending cuts, the Democrats were concerned about the impact of spending cuts on social programs. In the end, two days before the 2nd August deadline, Republicans agreed to lift the debt ceiling as part of a deal. The deal did not stop the global rating agency, Standard & Poor’s from downgrading U.S. long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+ on the 5th of August.

How did the markets react in 2011 amidst all this drama ? In a single word – violently !

Below are the high-to-low moves, during the 2011 US debt drama:-

* The European Debt Crisis overhang also likely accentuated the moves.