US debt ceiling 2023: twice bitten, no longer shy?

Is a deal which is done well before a deadline, the same, as a deal struck at the eleventh hour ?

Let me repeat this once again - history suggests that the US debt deal will be done before the 1st June deadline. After all the brinkmanship and posturing, US politicians will agree to avert this crisis, like the 78 times they have done in the past. This is the consensus view, and I would say the correct view.