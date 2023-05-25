English
US debt ceiling 2023: twice bitten, no longer shy?

By Prashant Nair  May 25, 2023 2:54:37 PM IST (Published)

History suggests that the US debt deal will be done before the 1st June deadline. After all the brinkmanship and posturing, US politicians will agree to avert this crisis, like the 78 times they have done in the past.

Is a deal which is done well before a deadline, the same, as a deal struck at the eleventh hour ?

Let me repeat this once again - history suggests that the US debt deal will be done before the 1st June deadline. After all the brinkmanship and posturing, US politicians will agree to avert this crisis, like the 78 times they have done in the past. This is the consensus view, and I would say the correct view.
Also read: US debt ceiling —here you see what could happen if it is raised
X