  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Home Economy
Economy

US could be next coronavirus epicentre, as global recession looms

Updated : March 25, 2020 01:09 PM IST

"The global health crisis is rapidly morphing into a global recession, as there is a clear tension between preventing infections and ruining the economy," said Edoardo Campanella, an economist at UniCredit Bank in Milan.
Over the previous 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases were in Europe and the United States, and of those, 40 percent were in the United States. As of Monday, the virus had infected more than 42,000 people there, killing at least 559.
Asked whether the United States could become the new epicentre, Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US So it does have that potential."
US could be next coronavirus epicentre, as global recession looms

You May Also Like

India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

Government sanctions Rs 1,340-crore recapitalisation of regional rural banks

Government sanctions Rs 1,340-crore recapitalisation of regional rural banks

Vashi APMC, which supplies food to Mumbai region, may run out of stock in 1 day

Vashi APMC, which supplies food to Mumbai region, may run out of stock in 1 day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement