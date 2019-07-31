#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty pare losses; auto stocks lead
Asian shares on defensive, pound at 28-month low on hard Brexit fears
Oil prices rise for fifth day after US stocks decline
Rupee opens lower at 68.90 a dollar, bond yields fall
Home Economy
Business

US, China trade meeting ends with sharp response to Trump

Updated : July 31, 2019 02:24 PM IST

As the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin landed in Shanghai on Tuesday, Trump accused Beijing on Twitter of stalling and warned of a worse outcome for China if it continued to do so.
Trump said after the Osaka meeting that he would not impose new tariffs on a final $300 billion of Chinese imports and would ease some US restrictions on Huawei if China agreed to make purchases of US agricultural products.
US, China trade meeting ends with sharp response to Trump
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Real estate funding declined 31% in H1 2019 to $2.2 billion

Real estate funding declined 31% in H1 2019 to $2.2 billion

Nifty Metal declines 23% in just 1 year. Here's why most stocks show double-digit fall

Nifty Metal declines 23% in just 1 year. Here's why most stocks show double-digit fall

Apollo Tyres Q1 Results Preview: What you should watch out for

Apollo Tyres Q1 Results Preview: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV