#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks see brighter world as trade, UK clouds lift
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Sterling sparkles after election poll, yuan up on trade deal reports
Home Economy
Economy

US-China trade deal: President Donald Trump offers China tariff rate cut

Updated : December 13, 2019 08:11 AM IST

The United States has offered to cut existing tariffs on Chinese goods by as much as 50 percent and suspend new tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Sunday in an attempt to secure a "Phase One" trade deal.
U.S. negotiators have offered to reduce tariffs on about $375 billion in Chinese goods by 50 percent across the board, two people familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told senators during a briefing that announcements were possibly "imminent" on U.S. tariffs, Senator John Cornyn told reporters.
US-China trade deal: President Donald Trump offers China tariff rate cut
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV