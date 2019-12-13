US-China trade deal: President Donald Trump offers China tariff rate cut
Updated : December 13, 2019 08:11 AM IST
The United States has offered to cut existing tariffs on Chinese goods by as much as 50 percent and suspend new tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Sunday in an attempt to secure a "Phase One" trade deal.
U.S. negotiators have offered to reduce tariffs on about $375 billion in Chinese goods by 50 percent across the board, two people familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told senators during a briefing that announcements were possibly "imminent" on U.S. tariffs, Senator John Cornyn told reporters.
