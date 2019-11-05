US-China trade deal: Donald Trump invites Xi Jinping to US to sign phase one of trade agreement
Updated : November 05, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Trade talks between the world's two largest economies began in November last year but have not yielded desired results even after more than a dozen rounds of negotiations in both Beijing and Washington.
The two countries have failed to reach any agreement to resolve the trade dispute that escalated after Trump slapped huge tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting tit-for-tat responses from China.
