US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang
Updated : October 08, 2019 07:20 AM IST
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the move, which bars the named entities from purchasing US products.
According to an update to the US Federal Register set to be published Wednesday, the blacklisted firms included video surveillance company Hikvision, as well as artificial intelligence companies Megvii Technology and SenseTime.
