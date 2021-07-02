US-based CFOs see inflation as biggest threat to business: Survey

Chief financial officers based in the US regard inflation as the biggest external risk to businesses. Inflation beat other risks like COVID-19, cybersecurity and consumer demand as the biggest threat to businesses, according to a CNBC Global CFO Council survey for the second quarter of 2021.

Around 41 CNBC Global CFO Council members were surveyed between June 1 to 16. The respondents represent some of the largest private companies across the globe, with a staggering $5 trillion in market value among them.

The respondents were in particular worried about wage inflation and an increase in commodity prices. Most respondents agreed that price hike for products and services might happen as a result of inflationary pressures.

While fears of hyperinflation have died down -- which were at their peak in May after a disappointing jobs data for the previous month -- the stock market seems to be on a bull run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stands at 34,683.09 points, a 15 percent rally in the past six months

While US-based CFO's were sceptical of the Federal Reserve's ability to control inflation, they do expect the Dow to hit 40,000 in the short-term. No US-based CFO said they were "very confident" or "somewhat confident" in the central bank's ability to control inflation. Around 38 percent CFOs said they were "only a little confident" and 47 percent said they were "not at all confident".

CFOs across other regions of the world, however, had more faith in the Federal Reserve.

The central bank still maintains that the current inflation trend is transitory. While the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index has increased 3.4 percent YoY, monthly trends show that the increase is starting to taper off.

Experts are expecting inflation to hit somewhere in the range of 3-4 percent over the next year, even as some believe that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates a few times going into 2022. However, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pull the plug anytime too soon.

"We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we think employment is too high, because we fear the possible onset of inflation. Instead, we will wait for actual evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," said Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve.