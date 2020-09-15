Economy US bans import of five Chinese goods produced using "forced labour" Updated : September 15, 2020 11:26 AM IST The US-China relations have deteriorated after the COVID-19 outbreak, with President Donald Trump squarely blaming Beijing for allowing the disease to spread across the world. These goods are produced with state-sponsored forced labour in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply