US bank stocks fall as selloff in Credit Suisse spurs fresh worries in banking industry

Big US banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, and Bank of America Corp slid by between 1.7 percent and just over 5 percent.
As Credit Suisse shares hit a record low on Wednesday, in the United States, regional banks also fell, with First Republic Bank down 18 percent, Western Alliance Bancorp down 7.5 percent, and PacWest Bancorp off around 16 percent.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained
Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day
Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?
Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year
Mar 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Big US banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, and Bank of America Corp slid by between 1.7 percent and just over 5 percent.
Regulators and financial executives around the world have sought to assuage contagion fears after tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and another US bank failed last week, but fears persist.
Credit Suisse shares dropped by as much as 30 percent, leading to a 7 percent fall in the European banking index, while five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for the flagship Swiss bank hit a new record high, highlighting increasing investor concerns.
Europe's bank index has seen more than 120 billion euros evaporate ($127 billion) in value since March 8. Among the biggest decliners on Wednesday were French lenders Societe Generale, down 12 percent, and BNP Paribas, off 9 percent.
The Swiss National Bank declined to comment on Switzerland's second-largest bank after its largest investor said it could not provide Credit Suisse with more financial assistance because of regulatory constraints.
"There has to be some kind of game-changing decisive action to reverse and stabilise the situation," Exane's analysts said.
Credit Suisse had appealed to the Swiss National Bank and Swiss financial watchdog FINMA for a public show of support, the Financial Times reported.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!