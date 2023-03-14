US annual inflation eases in line with expectations to 6.0%

homeeconomy NewsUS annual inflation eases in line with expectations to 6.0%

The February core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 5.5 percent YoY, which was in line with expectations.

The US annual consumer inflation eased to 6.0 percent in February, in line with expectations, but still remains high, according to latest report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

This development adds pressure to the Federal Reserve as it considers the possibility of implementing further rate hikes at its next meeting to curb rising prices.
On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the February inflation grew 0.4 percent over January, in line with expectations. Meanwhile, the February core inflation was 0.5 percent higher than the previous month, slightly higher than the anticipated 0.4 percent.
