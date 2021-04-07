Urban households’ one year inflation expectation higher than 3-month outlook: RBI Survey Updated : April 07, 2021 11:38 AM IST The RBI has forecast consumer price inflation at 5.0 percent in Q4:2020-21, 5.2 percent in Q1 (this fiscal), 5.2 percent in Q2, 4.4 percent in Q3 and 5.1 percent in Q4. The MPC noted that the supply-side pressures on inflation could persist. The bumper foodgrains production in 2020-21 should lead to softening of cereal prices. Published : April 07, 2021 11:31 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply