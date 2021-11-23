Upward revision of GST rates must be avoided for now: Khaitan & Co

According to Abhishek Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co, rate rationalisation, and merging products from 12 percent and 18 percent make sense as it will reduce classification disputes.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Fitment Committee has proposed raising the slab of 5 percent to 7 percent and 18 percent to 20 percent, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

The committee has also proposed hiking the compensation rate from 1 percent to 1.5 percent.

It has also recommended considering the feasibility of merging 12 percent and 18 percent to one single slab at 17 percent, sources said.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co, said, rate rationalisation, and merging products from 12 percent and 18 percent make sense but any upward revision of rates must be skipped for the time being.

"Rate rationalisation is good, merging products from 12 percent and 18 percent will make sense because that will reduce the classification disputes. However, any upward revision of rates at this stage from 3 percent to 5 percent or 18 percent to 20 percent does not make too much sense. Of course, broadening of the tax base would remain the objective of the government and so they may trim down certain exemptions but at this stage any increase in rate must be skipped for the time being."

However, the Group of Ministers (GoMs) is yet to deliberate on the changes in rate slabs and will likely meet on November 27 to finalise their views.

