A huge push is being made towards flowing investments towards the MSME sector in UP, the biggest in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit and laid down the foundation stone for a total of 1,406 projects in the state. The projects are worth Rs 80,000 crore, the Prime Minister's office said. The summit is happening at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow. The event is being attended by leading Indian industrialists like Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani.

Modi said that record investment in UP will provide great employment opportunities and will reflect the growth story of the state. "Today the world is also looking at India’s potential and appreciating India's performance," he said.

PM Narendra Modi attends the Ground Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0 of the UP Investors Summit in LucknowCM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present at the event pic.twitter.com/5qE7CeM7EI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2022

Of the projects, over half are medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) projects. According to an official statement from the UP government, at least 805 of the funded projects belong to the MSME sector. Additionally, 275 of the funded projects belong to the agriculture and allied industries sector.

Uttar Pradesh is home to around 90 lakh MSMEs, which make up 14.2 percent of the MSME sector in India, the largest in any state. Investments to the tune of Rs 4,459 crore will be used to fund new MSMEs in the northern state.

Forty of these new units will be set up in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad while other cities like Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bareilly, Chandauli, Etawah, Fatehpur, and Firozabad will also see new MSMEs being set up there.

The IT and electronics sector will receive Rs 7,876 crore, while Rs 6,227 crore will be used for funding manufacturing projects. Seven new data centres in the state will be funded by Rs 19,928 crore alongside 13 infrastructure projects that cost Rs 6,632 crore. Other projects include six in the education sector worth Rs 1,183 crore, seven dairy-related projects worth Rs 489 crore, and six projects for animal husbandry worth Rs 224 crore.

The first groundbreaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit saw 81 projects funded for Rs 61,000 crore and the second ceremony saw investments of Rs 67,000 crore towards 290 projects.