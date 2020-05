The Uttar Pradesh government announced on May 7 that all industries will be exempt from almost all Labour Laws for the next three years. The only labour laws that will apply, include, Building and Other Construction Workers Act, Section 5 of Payment of Wages Act, Workmen Compensation Act and Bonded Labour Act.

The state government approved the ordinance exempting businesses from Labour Laws to review the economy and boost investments following the coronavirus outbreak.

A press note issued by the government said, “Horticultural and economical activities in the states have been severely affected and slowed down due to the outbreak of Covid-19. This is because businesses and economic activities came to a halt more or less due to the national lockdown.”

The statement said that the government has cleared the ‘Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020’ to exempt all establishments, factories and businesses from the purview of all, but three labour laws and one provision of another Act, for a a period of three years.