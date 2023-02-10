UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Mukesh Ambani says a bold new India is taking shape — Read complete speech here

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani spoke at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, which is expected to bring policy makers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world on a single platform to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, according to a government release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the UP Global Investors Summit on February 10 at Lucknow. In his inaugural address, Ambani shared four factors that will drive India while investing Rs 75,000 crore more in Uttar Pradesh over the next four years. He added that a bold new India was taking shape.

Here’s the full text from the address.

"Most Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Governor Smt Anandiben Patel, respected Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji, respected Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji,

Distinguished dignitaries,

My esteemed friends from industry and business, Aap sabhi ko mera saadar namaskar!

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit vikaas ka ek maha kumbh hai. Yahaan doosri baar aana mere liye Saubhagya ki baat hai. Lucknow Punya Nagari hai.

Lakshman ki Nagari hai.Uttar Pradesh Punya Bhoomi hai. Prabhu Ramachandra ji ki Bhoomi hai. Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati ke Sangam ki Bhoomi hai. Param Aadaraneeya Pradhan Mantri ji,

Our nation has transformed remarkably since you have become Prime Minister in 2014. Guided by your vision, and driven by your laser-sharp focus on execution, a bold New India is taking shape... an India which will fulfil the aspirations of its 1.4 billion citizens. Modi ji, you have aptly said that India has now entered its Amrit Kaal. This year’s Budget has indeed laid the foundation for India’s emergence as a Developed Nation. It stands out for its highest ever resource allocation for building the foundation for country’s growth in terms of capital expenditure. This is bound to not only boost economic growth but also achieve greater social welfare. I am confident that India is on a very strong growth path. And there are four main reasons for my conviction:

First, Indians are embracing technology at a rate unseen even in the developed world. For example, as we speak, this year 2023, India is rolling out the fastest 5G network through the length and breadth of our country. Second, India has the world’s largest population of youth.

Our youth is brimming with entrepreneurial energy and passion. Their innovations and ideas will take the world by storm. Third, thanks to your farsighted leadership, regional imbalances are fast disappearing. Uttar Pradesh is a shining example of this. The divide between Urban India and Rural Bharat is also closing. Fourth, and most importantly, you have brought about a fundamental change in the mindset of the nation. There is unprecedented hope and optimism among the people. Nobody in the world can question the fundamentals of Indian economy. They are robust. Now is the time for all our enterprises to step up on the accelerator. Because Udyog and Sahayog always must go hand in hand. Sanmaananeeya, Shri Yogi ji,

Jaise aaj, Poori duniya ke liye Bharat aasha ka kendra ban gaya hai...

Vaise hi aaj, Naye Bharat ke liye Uttar Pradesh aasha ka kendra ban gaya hai.

Noida se Gorakhpur tak, logon mein josh aur utsah dikh raha hai. Law and order ki baat ho, Infrastructure ki baat ho, Ease of doing business ki baat ho, Uttar Pradesh Bharat ka Uttam Pradesh ban kar ubhar raha hai.

UP is also blessed with a highly motivated and result-oriented administration.

Therefore, all of us representing India’s business community at this Summit would like to assure you that we have come to partner with you in your Vision 2030… Together we can — and we will — transform India’s MOST POPULOUS STATE into ONE OF INDIA’S MOST PROSEROUS STATES, achieving your vision of a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years.

Allow me to spell out Reliance’s commitment towards Uttar Pradesh:

First, Jio will complete its rollout of 5G to cover every town and village in this state by December of 2023. That is in ten months from today.

Jio Platforms will help modernise all areas of business and industry, agriculture, social sector, and governance.

We plan to pilot our two new innovative initiatives, Jio School and Jio AI Doctor to bring top-class education and healthcare most affordably to villages and small towns across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Second, Reliance Retail will revolutionise hundreds of thousands of kiraanas and small stores across UP, enabling them to grow more and earn more.

More importantly, we will increase manifold our sourcing of a wide range of agriculture and non-agro products from the state.

It will benefit our hard-working kisans, local artisans, craftsmen, MSMEs, as well as the supply-chain ecosystem in UP.

Third, in New Energy, we will set up 10 GW of Renewable Energy capacity — the largest in UP.

We will also start an ambitious new Bio-Energy business.

Reliance ke Bio-Energy udyog se UP ke kisanon ko bahut bada laabh hoga.

Hamare kisan Anna Daataa to hain hi,

…ab Urja Daataa bhi banenge.

Iske alaavaa, solid waste management mein sudhaar hoga…

…aur paryaavaran shuddh hoga.

Fourth, our philanthropic arm, Reliance Foundation, is contributing to the success of Pradhan Mantri ji’s Namaami Gange Mission.

It will continue to engage with partners and government in its mission to transform lives and livelihoods in the state.

In a nutshell, Reliance will continue to work for UP, jee jaan se

And we always back our words with action.

When I last visited the summit in 2018, Reliance was just beginning its journey in Uttar Pradesh and I had committed to Yogi ji that Reliance would be a reliable partner to Uttar Pradesh.

True to our word, from that day till now we have invested Rs 50,000 crores in Uttar Pradesh.

Our businesses have not only been GROWTH MULTIPLIERS as they enable several sectors of the economy to grow, but also EMPLOYMENT MULTIPLIERS.

Our investments have generated over 80,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

Today, I am happy to announce that we plan to invest an additional Rs. 75,000 crore in UP over the next four years across Jio, Retail, and Renewable Businesses.

These new investments will create an additional over 1 lakh jobs in the state.

UTTAR PRADESH KA SWARNIM YUG SHURU HUA HAI.

SABHI UP VAASIYON KO MERI HAARDIK SHUBH KAAMNAANYEN!

I wish this summit, and the state, all the success.

Bahut bahut dhanyavaad. Thank you!"