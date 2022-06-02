Unveiling the Tech-led Broking Industry Leaderboard System

If the extended lockdowns of the last two years have taught us anything, it is the value of creating alternate streams of income. It has also taught us how non-negotiable it is to have an emergency fund that you can liquidate easily. Now that things are almost back to normal, it's time to put these lessons to use.

One of the easiest ways to grow one's investment is through SIPs. However, there are those of us who have a knack for investing: we understand how the market works, have confidence in our ability to navigate various investment avenues, and the ability to come out on top of our investments. We keep abreast of the latest developments, understand the risks and promise of future and options, and have made our share of profits in intraday sessions.

However, there are certain factors that add to uncertainty. Often, it's the little things: brokerage, hidden processing costs, limits on trades (that can blindside you when you least expect them!). Sometimes, the platform you use isn't performing at the level you expect it to, and that lag can hurt you. There are also times when the information isn't up to date or the platform makes you jump through hoops to make trades.

Isn't Technology There Yet?

It is. m.Stock , a global technology-led brokerage platform by Mirae Asset, providing a superfast 1-click approach to trading. Its best-in-class interface processes thousands of orders per second. The platform is geared to handle up to 1.2 crore trades per day and 90,000 orders per second with 15 lakh users at the same time. In fact, m.Stock exceeded 3 lakh trades, crossing Rs 750 crores in turnover in just 20 days of operation.

The m.Stock user interface is designed to be smooth, creating ease for novice investors, while providing easy access to all the information and features seasoned investors need: simultaneous access to historical data, advanced trading charts and orders, and detailed trading information. Customers are provided with a quick toggle-like voice search for stocks, and a voice assistant for help at every step, coupled with bank-grade security features.

Evolving Platforms for New-Age Investors

m.Stock's business model allows for several price points, suited to various types of investors. The most freeing of these price points is the one that offers Zero brokerage across all products (including F&O and Intraday), for a one-time payment of Rs 999. For those customers who want to avail of the life-time maintenance free Demat account, another onetime fee of Rs 999 (plus taxes) gives them access to a Demat account with no order limit, time limits, age limit, annual fee, and subscription fee. m.Stock also offers one of the lowest exchange charges in the Indian market. In fact, you can calculate your savings on brokerage and other charges by using the brokerage calculator, to see, in real time, what you would've paid with any other provider.

As the investment landscape is constantly changing and more people take the online route to grow their wealth, such tech-led platforms can ease the journey for novice and seasoned investors. Start your investment journey now

This is a partnered post.