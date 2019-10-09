#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Unmeasured burden: Drug-resistance in farm animals threatens human health in India

Updated : October 09, 2019 04:33 PM IST

The highest levels of antimicrobial resistance in farm animals are currently found in China and India, a study has found. This finding highlights antibiotic overuse and misuse in animals in the wake of increasing meat consumption. Animals consume three times as many antibiotics as humans. In India antibiotic consumption in animals is not limited to treating infections. They are used widely in animal feed as growth promoters and to prevent expected infections.
One of the drivers of antibiotic overuse in animals is the absence of stringently framed and implemented regulatory frameworks to limit the use of antimicrobials in livestock and food animals, especially for non-therapeutic purposes.
Experts stressed on a nation-wide surveillance system for monitoring AMR in animals. The burden of AMR in livestock and food animals has been poorly documented in India.
