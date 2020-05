Banks have been good Samaritans amid the COVID-19 crisis as they have dispensed all critical services to society during the nationwide lockdown. The fiscal stimulus needs to be intermediated through bank counters; banks are assuming the credit risks jointly with the government.

The regulatory announcements in March and April 2020 have largely benefited the blue blooded (AA and above rated customers); regulatory arbitrage was exploited – since bonds raised under TLTRO operations were not reckoned as part of large exposure framework. Hence, large groups were able to vacate their single borrower limits and banks have gladly obliged.

The response to TLTRO 2.0, which was mainly dedicated for small and medium NBFCs, was muted - given banks had exhausted their internal sectoral limits for NBFCs and had limited risk appetite. Banks have been pruning their NBFC exposures since the IL&FS crisis.

MSMEs and NBFCs have not particularly benefited from these announcements. There was clamour for stimulus package for MSMEs. If the regulator accords capital adequacy or provisions relief on standard MSME borrowers, it will be an icing on the cake.

The fiscal stimulus announced on May 13, 2020 -- by FM Nirmala Sitharaman -- is largely dedicated towards spurring growth of MSME and NBFC/MFI segments - through credit guarantee and liquidity schemes. The definition of MSME and their eligibility has been vastly expanded and simplified, which should bring cheer to banks, as this would also help them re-classify their priority sector exposures.

The largesse has been extended to stressed MSMEs also, through CGTSME schemes, which is a recognition of the fact that all borrowers, standard or otherwise, are equally worthy of credit limits for their survival and overall economic growth. COVID-19 has not distinguished between customers, and one must keep in mind that what is good today may not remain tomorrow, given the intertwined nature of local and international economies.

The requirements of borrowers, be it MSME or NBFC, would primarily arise on account of funding the losses and/or debt repayments of lenders. Some lenders might use this as an opportunity to reduce and de-risk their respective exposures through drawdown from other banks. Hopefully, such distortions are minimised, but cannot be eliminated.

Mode of issuance of GOI guarantees for bank loans and the operationalisation process is not onerous, else the purpose would be defeated. Delays in obtention of guarantees by banks can stall the process; since these loans are essentially unsecured viz., without any collaterals from the borrowers. Banks would ideally not like to disburse the loan prior to having valid and legally binding guarantees for their exposures.

The text of the guarantee would be critical - The guarantees should be unconditional and repayable on demand; since banks have the onus of collecting the loans. Should the credit guarantees come with riders / conditions, banks would develop cold feet.

The guarantee should clearly specify – in case of any delinquency in interest and/or principal repayment, would the bank be able to recall the loan or accelerate repayments. If not, then operationally for banks it could be cumbersome viz., making a demand on credit guarantee on each interest and/or principal instalment delay would be cumbersome and time consuming. Banks would weigh all these clauses prior to formulating the schemes.

One must keep in mind that banks do not like to invoke GOI guarantees, neither do they want to be seen to be doing the same.

Any regulatory relaxation on capad or provisions on such loans would hasten the process. For the system to benefit, the monies would need to be disbursed soonest – hence regulator may permit/accept templated lending approach to lenders, rather than expecting/stipulating extensive assessments for each term loan. Time is of essence!

With specific measures announced for the NBFC/MFI segment, the eligibility is kept for investment grade companies and above rated companies viz BBB- and above; there should ideally be a cap on the upper end of eligibility rating band. As opposed to TLTRO operations, the beneficiaries should be in the rating band of BBB- and A categories and NBFCs which are smaller in size, say AUM of Rs 1,000 crore or less get the maximum benefit.

Additionally, as the loans would be predicated against GOI guarantees, these would not be reckoned as NBFC exposures; banks are already full up on their sectoral exposures and any revision of limits would require board approvals, which would be a time-consuming process. If the credit guarantees are unconditional and provide an easy recourse, this has the potential of creating a robust secondary bond market for low rated investment grade papers.

All eyes are now trained on RBI. Market is expecting capital adequacy ratio benefits on the above exposures and regulatory forbearance in the form of a short window for relaxed provisioning norms on standard restructured accounts.