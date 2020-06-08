Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

As Delhi-NCR geared up to return to a normal life of bustling eateries, lively shopping malls and vibrant places of worship, a large number of citizens remained indoors instead of heading to shop at their favorite malls. Not just that, even mall operators have decided to open up in phases so that all SOPs are adhered to with the best possible safety measures.

Select CITYWALK Mall in Saket, New Delhi and Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj were among the first to open doors to customers on June 8 -- the first day of Unlock 1.0 kicking in – albeit with new safety measures, layers of thermal screening and sanitisation in place. On the other hand, key malls in Delhi-NCR, such as DLF Emporio, The Chanakya, DLF Promenade, DLF Mall of India, DLF Place, DLF CyberHub and Pacific Mall have decided to open as the week progresses.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director of DLF Shopping Malls that includes DLF Promenade, DLF Mall of India, DLF Place and DLF CyberHub said, “We are prepared to open our malls in adherence with the guidelines being laid down by the ministry of home affairs and further local authorities. We will be looking at re-opening our malls between 11 am and 8 pm in the coming week as per curfew hours set by the government, so that consumers feel safe to come in during that time.

“Right from temperature checks at our malls' entrances, to the use of the Aarogya Setu App will be made mandatory for consumers to enter our malls. We are also setting up all necessary protocols to maintain 6-feet social distancing norms as per the MHA and WHO guidelines. Our F&B brands will reduce seating arrangements to 50 percent and will strictly follow the social distancing guidelines.”

Bector added, “They [F&B outlets] will be accepting pre-orders, takeaways and digital mode of payments. We are closely working with all our retail partners to ensure proper sanitization processes are in place. We are also embracing technology for providing real time foot traffic, real time notifications on safety and cleanliness, booking of time slots, golden hours to visit our malls which our consumers can experience very soon on DLF Malls 'Lukout' APP."

Similarly, Dinaz Madhukar, Executive Vice President of DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality, who heads luxury malls such as DLF Emporio and The Chanakya said, "All safety and sanitization SOPs are in place. The malls are ready and will be opening during the week."

DLF Avenue will open to the public on Wednesday, while DLF Promenade and Emporio on Thursday and Mall of India (Noida) and The Chanakya will open on Friday.

Meanwhile, Select CITYWAL that opened today has decided to be operational from 11 am to 8 pm on all days. Special measures as per central and state government guidelines for crowd control, parking and footfalls will be maintained. The mall has decided to allow only 50 percent of its capacity across its premises, public spaces, and retail outlets to ensure social distancing norms are followed.

All malls in Delhi-NCR are conducting temperature checks at entry points, with visitors passing through disinfectant tunnels as additional safety measures. Masks are mandatory on the premises along with a visitor registration book, which is being maintained for records. Moreover, all visitors have been advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

Similar checks are in place for mall staff and retail operators. The mall management has worked exhaustively towards training support staff on the premises, F&B, and retail outlets prior to the re-opening.

Tweaks in design and markings will help visitors and retail outlets maintain the necessary social distancing of required 6 feet as per government norms.

When it comes to elevators, special markings have been made for social distancing are on escalators and elevators will operate on a limited capacity, with a maximum of 4 people to an elevator.

Markings in each store are being placed to ensure social distancing norms. The same will be followed at the food court, with ensuring a reduced seating space.

“There will also be proper marking at counters and cash registers to stop crowding, plexiglass shields at all checkout points, and will also have a special self-isolation room, in case of suspected positive cases, says Nimish Arora, Director & Interim CEO, Select CITYWALK.

Arora, added, “The easing out of the Lockdown and re-opening of Select CITYWALK has been mapped out with extensive SOPs geared towards the ‘New Normal.’ We are mindful of the great responsibility and stringent measures which are designed as per the extensive guidelines for opening given by the government and Ministry of Health. strict social distancing, sanitization, and increased vigilance is the key.”

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, which has two malls Pacific D21 Mall and Pacific Tagore Garden says, “We are planning to open our Pacific D21 Mall and Pacific Tagore Garden Mall from 9th & 13th June respectively. We have taken a call to be proactive after the opening of the mall and contribute our bit in fight against Corona. Apart from various social distancing and hygiene guidelines, we will give educational messages through online and offline platforms on Covid-19. We have also taken a decision to have a hospital partner for training and support and Covid-19 Task Force for strict adherence and action wherever required. We are bringing in state of the art Contactless Food Ordering and Payments app at all our food courts and will encourage cashless payment methods at all stores and food court counters.”

Bansal further said that “Shoppers too will have to chip in with efforts towards choosing cashless payment methods. We will also introduce Plexi Glass screens at the checkout / payment terminals to avoid direct contact between customers and staff. We will ensure that people with visible symptoms and high temperature do not enter the premises. All the shoppers and staffers have to go through daily temperature check and wear masks. All this in addition to other guidelines such as availability of contactless sanitizers, disinfection of various areas, controlled customer entry at mall and each store, immersive disinfection of air conditioning and fresh air system, encouragement of social distancing practices, alternate seating arrangements in all Food & Beverage outlets, isolation Room for customers and staff with symptoms, etc.”

“With an eye on reviving demand and sales, retailers are happy about the prospects. However, the success of malls being operational will largely depend upon the effective implementation of the safety protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, retailers and brands are conscious of the fact and continue to apply necessary measures across their stores" said Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group”