Union minister mocks NSSO report on unemployment, says no economic slowdown as 3 movies earned Rs 120 crore
Updated : October 12, 2019 08:06 PM IST
Days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the economic slowdown is more pronounced this year in India and Brazil, Prasad said the measurement was incomplete.
The National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS) had stated that unemployment was a 45-year low.
Singling out India and Brazil, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva recently said that 90 percent of the world is likely to have slower growth in 2019.
