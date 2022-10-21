Government extends deadline for filing September GST return till October 21

Mini
Monthly return and tax payment form GSTR-3B is filed in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd, and 24th of each month by taxpayers in different states. GST Network (GSTN) provides the technology backend for running Goods and Services Tax (GST). Infosys is the service provider for GSTN.
The government has extended the deadline for filing GST returns for the month of September by a day to October 21, the CBIC said on Friday. On Thursday, taxpayers faced a slow functioning of the GST portal, which was the last date for filing monthly GST returns for some taxpayers.
Following that, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that an extension of the due date was being considered. "The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved the extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October 2022 to 21st October 2022," the CBIC tweeted on Friday.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
