The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the revision in the guidelines for providing Direct-to-home television (DTH) services in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that DTH will be issued for a period of 20 years for which the license fee will be collected on a quarterly basis.

#Cabinet approves Revision in guidelines for providing Direct to Home (DTH) Services in India. The decision will come into effect as per revised DTH guidelines are issued by @MIB_India 1/2 Read here: https://t.co/B7hdBuIfou #CabinetDecisions — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2020

Earlier, the license was issued for 10 years.

Meanwhile, the license fee has been revised from 10 percent of GR to 8 percent of AGR and the AGR will be calculated by deduction of GST from GR.

Changes have also been approved for 100 per cent foreign direct investment limit in the industry. Till now, the FDI was limited to 49 per cent, Javadekar said.

"The cap of 49 percent FDl in the existing DTH guidelines will be aligned with the extant Government (DPIIT's) policy on FDI as amended from time to time. The decision will come into effect as per revised DTH guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," a government statement said.