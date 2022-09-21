Union Cabinet meet today, leaders likely to approve National Logistics Policy

By PTI

Mini Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Logistics Policy aims to promote seamless movement of goods, enhance competitiveness with focus on reducing logistics cost from current 13-14 percent of GDP to 8 percent by 2030 in consonance with global practices.

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the National Logistics Policy in its meeting on Wednesday, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week unveiled the policy which seeks to cut transportation cost by promoting seamless movement of goods across the country.

According to an e-book of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), an unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) will be developed as part of the policy to help different government and private agencies; shippers, service providers enable information exchange on a real time basis in a confidential manner.

Development of ULIP is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan, through which the policy will be implemented.

The other interventions proposed include Standardisation of physical assets and benchmarking service quality standards; Logistics Human Resources Development and Capacity Building; state engagement; export-import logistics; Service Improvement framework; Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics; and Facilitation of Development of Logistics Parks.