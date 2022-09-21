    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    Union Cabinet meet today, leaders likely to approve National Logistics Policy

    Union Cabinet meet today, leaders likely to approve National Logistics Policy

    Union Cabinet meet today, leaders likely to approve National Logistics Policy
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Logistics Policy aims to promote seamless movement of goods, enhance competitiveness with focus on reducing logistics cost from current 13-14 percent of GDP to 8 percent by 2030 in consonance with global practices.

    The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the National Logistics Policy in its meeting on Wednesday, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week unveiled the policy which seeks to cut transportation cost by promoting seamless movement of goods across the country.
    While launching the policy, the prime minister had said that "from 13-14 percent (of the GDP), we should all aim to bring the logistics cost to single-digit as soon as possible".
    According to an e-book of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), an unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) will be developed as part of the policy to help different government and private agencies; shippers, service providers enable information exchange on a real time basis in a confidential manner.
    ALSO READ | National Logistics Policy: What experts say and how it will benefit companies
    Development of ULIP is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan, through which the policy will be implemented.
    The other interventions proposed include Standardisation of physical assets and benchmarking service quality standards; Logistics Human Resources Development and Capacity Building; state engagement; export-import logistics; Service Improvement framework; Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics; and Facilitation of Development of Logistics Parks.
    ALSO READ | Here is how national logistics policy will aid the logistics sector in India
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Logistic costPM Modi

    Previous Article

    Shares of this Tata Steel associate have doubled over seven days - tread with caution

    Next Article

    Faulty pressure cookers case: Delhi HC tells Amazon to notify buyers, deposit Rs 1 lakh

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng