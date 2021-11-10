Union Cabinet decides to restore MPLAD Scheme after COVID-induced suspension

0

By PTI  | IST (Updated)
Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the MPLAD scheme has been restored for the remaining part of the financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the scheme has been restored for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26.
Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment, he said. From 2022-23 to 2025-26, funds will be released under the scheme at the rate of Rs 5 crore per annum to each of the MPs in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each, he added.
In April last year, the government had suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds would be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies.
