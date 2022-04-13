Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,911 crore for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan till 2025-26

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the extension of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for four years up to 2025-26 with a financial outlay of Rs 5,911 crore.

The scheme will help 2.78 lakh rural local bodies achieve sustainable development goals. Out of the total financial outlay of Rs 5,911 crore, the central government will contribute Rs 3,700 crore while states will put Rs 2,211 crore.

The cabinet gave its nod to the revamped RGSA that will help improve Panchayati Raj Institutions and ensure development in villages, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

The scheme has now been extended till 2025-26, he said, adding that it will be extended to all states and union territories. Thakur said the initiative will help bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas and strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions across the country.

The scheme envisages capacity building with the help of technology and training of Panchayati Raj Institution staff, Thakur said, adding that the ministry has collaborated with the capacity building commission in this regard. A total of 1.36 crore personnel in Panchyati Raj Institutions will be trained up to 2025-26 under the initiative.