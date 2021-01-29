Associate Partners
Budget Session 2021 LIVE: Economic Survey to be tabled today; 18 opposition parties to boycott President Kovind's address in Parliament

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 29, 2021 08:07 AM IST

Budget Session 2021 LIVE: Parliament's Budget session begins on Friday, with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses. The government will also table the Economic Survey, giving a broad account of the state of the economy. However, as many as 18 opposition parties, led by the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress, decided on Thursday to boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

