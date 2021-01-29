Budget Session 2021 LIVE: Economic Survey to be tabled today; 18 opposition parties to boycott President Kovind's address in Parliament

Budget Session 2021 LIVE: Decision to boycott Prez's address to Parliament most unfortunate, reconsider it, says Union minister to Opposition

Describing the opposition parties' move to boycott the President's address to Parliament as the "most unfortunate", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged them to reconsider their decision. Talking to reporters here, he said the issues cited by the opposition parties for boycotting the President's address can be raised during the debate on the motion of thanks. He said the President was above party politics and the BJP as an opposition party never boycotted the President's address.