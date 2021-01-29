Budget Session 2021 LIVE: Economic Survey to be tabled today; 18 opposition parties to boycott President Kovind's address in Parliament

Budget Session 2021 LIVE: Parliament's Budget session begins on Friday, with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses. The government will also table the Economic Survey, giving a broad account of the state of the economy. However, as many as 18 opposition parties, led by the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress, decided on Thursday to boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
Describing the opposition parties' move to boycott the President's address to Parliament as the "most unfortunate", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged them to reconsider their decision. Talking to reporters here, he said the issues cited by the opposition parties for boycotting the President's address can be raised during the debate on the motion of thanks. He said the President was above party politics and the BJP as an opposition party never boycotted the President's address.
The Economic Survey, which is presented ahead of the union budget, summarises the annual economic development in the country. The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be tabled in Parliament on January 29. The government will then present the budget in Parliament on February 1.
The ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha Thursday said its MPs will attend the President's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, which commences its budget session on January 29. BJD's decision to attend the President's address is being seen as a departure of the stand taken by the 16 opposition parties, including the Congress and TMC, which had decided not to attend it in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm legislations. BJD will attend the President's address and raise all issues in both houses of Parliament, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and its chief whip Sasmit Patra told PTI. The regional party, which is headed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has 12 MPs in Lok Sabha and nine members in the Rajya Sabha.
Slamming opposition parties for their decision to boycott the President's address to Parliament, the BJP on Thursday accused them of "constitutional and moral bankruptcy". BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if these parties think that the Modi government will backtrack from its support to three farm laws due to their collective pressure, then they should know that they lack such strength and that this dispensation bows only before people. Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said opposition parties had been calling for a session all this while as he hit out at them for their decision to boycott the address.
The first phase of the Budget session will begin from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6. Meanwhile, the Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 am. Unlike the past, the voluminous Budget documents will not be printed this year following the COVID-19 protocol and will instead be distributed electronically to the Members of Parliament (MPs).
The Economic Survey 2020-21, which will be presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, has forecast India's FY22 growth at close to 11 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. This year's Economic Survey captures the impact of COVID-19-induced lockdown on the economy. Among the key figures to be tracked in the Survey are gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for 2021-22 and estimates for the current year (2020-21) as these will reflect the pace at which the government expects the economy to show a firm recovery.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Parliament's Budget session today, which will kickstart with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses. Our team of journalists will also keep you posted on major highlights and developments from the Economic Survey, which will be tabled in the Parliament today. The Survey will give a broad account of the state of the economy. However, as many as 18 opposition parties, led by the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress, decided on Thursday to boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.