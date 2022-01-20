Union Budget: Here are some key economic terms you need to know

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 at 11 am. The FM will present the Economic Survey in Parliament a day before on January 31.

While presenting the budget, the FM is likely to talk about financial indicators like fiscal deficit, inflation, disinvestment, revenue receipts, capital expenditure, and more. Here are some key economic terms that you should be aware ahead of the budget.

Annual Financial Statement

The annual financial statement is the statement of estimated receipts and expenditures from April 1 to March 31 in a financial year. Under Article 112 of the Constitution, the government is required to present the annual financial statement before Parliament every year. The annual financial statement is divided into three parts -- consolidated fund, contingency fund and the public account. The government has to give a statement of expenditure and receipts for each of these funds during the budget presentation.

Inflation

Expressed in percentage terms, inflation is the rise in the general price of goods and services in the country, which results in higher cost of living. Inflation indicates a decrease in the purchasing power of the rupee as products and services become more expensive.

Fiscal Policy

Fiscal policy comprises decisions taken by the government to adjust the expenditure level and revenue collection. The policy serves as a key instrument to monitor and accomplish the country's economic goals.

The fiscal policy is important as its underlines adjustments in spending levels and tax rates. It also refers to the use of government spending to influence economic conditions such as employment, inflation, and economic growth.

Fiscal Deficit

Fiscal deficit gives an account of how the government’s total expenditure exceeded the revenue, excluding the money from borrowings. This is, however, different from debt, which can be an accumulation of several deficits. Economists often argue that the fiscal deficit is not a bad indicator of the economy as the government uses the money to fund infrastructural development. Ideally, fiscal deficit should not cross 4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Current Account Deficit

This is a shortfall of the money received from selling products to other countries through exports and the amount spent in buying goods and services from foreign countries through imports. CAD is a component of the country's balance of payments (BoP).

Divestment

Divestment is the process by which the government sells a stake in its existing assets. The government resorts to selling stakes in state-run companies to raise revenues. In the past few years, the government has also taken this route to exit loss-making ventures and increase non-tax revenues.

Capital Revenue and Expenditure

Capital expenditure (capex) is the money spent by the government to acquire, maintain or upgrade its assets. It includes the government’s long-term expenditure towards developmental and infrastructural projects. These expenses are not recurring in nature.

Capital revenue is the amount received by the government from sale of assets. The government prepares a revenue budget with respect to funds, giving details of revenue receipts and revenue expenditure; and a capital budget, which gives the capital receipts and capital expenditure.

Direct Tax (Income Tax)

One of the most important components of the budget is the direct taxes, which includes income tax and corporate tax. These are levied on the income or wealth of companies and individuals. Income tax includes fringe benefit tax, securities transaction tax and the banking cash transaction tax.

Revenue Deficit

A revenue deficit occurs when the government's net revenue expenditure exceeds revenue receipts. This is one of the key indicators that shows if the government is overspending from its regular income.