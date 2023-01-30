The fertliser subsidy is likely to be more than double this year in the revised estimates - a consequence of high gas and fertliser prices post Ukraine war. However, the FY24 Budget is likely to see lower allocations at Rs 1.20-1.30 lakh crore.

The government expenditure in the current financial year expanded by over Rs 3 lakh crore or 10 percent over the FY22 budget. The budget size grew mainly on account of higher revenue expenditure, like a spike in government’s interest payments by almost Rs 1.50 lakh crore over FY22 and higher grants to states like interest-free capex loans and higher capex by the central government itself.

The revised estimates for expenditure in the current fiscal will reflect the pressure of higher spending on subsidies but FY24 is expected to be a cleaner slate on subsidies. One can still expect FY24 Budget to increase by 8-10 percent over FY23 Budget estimate (BE). Maybe around Rs 42 lakh crore or slightly more than that.

The fiscal deficit, meanwhile, is lower in percentage terms but increasingly larger in terms of size. The fiscal deficit is likely to remain within the 6.4 percent budget aim, despite higher expenditure and the deep excise cuts, thanks to tax buoyancy.

The next financial year (FY24) could see a deficit below 6 percent after a gap of 3 years, the deficit could be pegged at 5.8-6 percent levels, depending how fast and how much the government wants to and can consolidate.

However, reaching the fiscal glide path of under 4.5 percent by FY26 appears to be a challenge.

There will be continued emphasis on infrastructure building and capex - both at the state level and by the centre.

Capex is 36 percent higher than the FY22 allocation, while Rs 1 lakh crore worth of additional capex loans was announced for states.

For the coming union budget, the government is likely to continue expanding on these outlays. The next capex target could be Rs 8-9 lakh crore for the FY24 Budget.

The divestment has been slow, probably now reflects in the progressively reduced targets.

After LIC’s listing, the needle hasn’t moved much in terms of offers for sale (OFSs), although the Hindustan Zinc issue is now awaited in the current fiscal.

Against the Rs 65,000 crore divestment aim, receipts are likely to clock under Rs 50,000 crore and this includes the Rs 20,000 crore odd from the LIC listing.

With IDBI Bank and Shipping Corp transactions likely to go through next year, FY24 divestment target could be stepped up to not below Rs 75,000-80,000 crore.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) allocation is demand-driven. While the year-on-year (YoY) allocation on MNREGA has been kept flat, during the financial year, Rs 16,000 crore has been provided additionally - although the rural development ministry had sought Rs 20,000 crore.

The government has cleaned up the food subsidy by plugging the PMGKAY.

Despite higher revised estimates (RE) this fiscal year, the FY24 Budget will see food subsidies returning to the Rs 2 lakh crore levels.

The government will incur only Rs 14,000 crore additionally on account of 100 percent free food grains, this is already within the Rs 2 lakh crore envelope.

The fertiliser subsidy is likely to be more than double this year in the revised estimates - a consequence of high gas and fertiliser prices post-Ukraine war.

However, the FY24 Budget is likely to see lower allocations at Rs 1.20-1.30 lakh crore.

After sharp cuts in the petroleum subsidy in the last 2 years, the subsidy has jumped over 4 times this fiscal year due to payments to oil marketing companies (OMCs) on losses incurred on selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at less than market price.

The government also set out additional subsidies for free LPG cylinders announced by the Finance Minister (FM) last May.

While the LPG losses have been made good by the government, OMCs are still expecting further cash compensation on petrol and diesel prices.

Petroleum subsidies could be a point to watch for in the FY24 Budget.