PM Modi says 'India first, citizen first' will drive Budget 2023 session

Speaking ahead of the 2023 Union Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is global attention on India's budget. The prime minister was giving his remarks outside the Parliament of India in Delhi.
In a volatile global environment, the prime minister hopes that the 2023 Union Budget will not only deliver on India's aspirations but also give hope to the world.
Modi was confident that Sitharaman was making "full effort" to meet the expectations of people in India and the global community.
The sentiment of "India first, citizen first" will drive this fiscal year's Budget, Modi said.
Modi also mentioned that he was honoured to hear President Droupadi Murmu's first official address to the joint session of Parliament today. Her role as a woman makes the day a meaningful one for women's empowerment and India's tribal community, he said.
“The President’s first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India,” said Prime Minister Modi.