PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget
Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers here. The Union Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections. The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening. Sources said working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government will be reviewed and discussed.
Lending to micro enterprises by NBFCs and banks should be encouraged: Aye Finance
Sanjay Sharma, MD and CEO at Aye Finance said that lending to micro enterprises by NBFCs and banks should be encouraged.
"Just as bank's have to meet a specific priority lending quota for agri, there should now be a specified quota for micro enterprises in the priority lending. The government should allow subsidies for private sector programs that can deliver technology and product improvement by such micro enterprises at scale.Health and critical illness covers at affordable premiums for micro enterprise owners and their family- so that their businesses may be protected from these adverse events," he said.
Fintech sector anticipates more involvement from govt for better partnerships with banks: Ezeepay
Rashid Ali MD of Ezeepay said that the fintech sector anticipates more involvement and assistance from the government for better partnerships with the banks to support its growth trajectory. The government should implement policies that would promote collaboration between online and offline lenders to assist customers in getting loans in an accessible manner, whether for personal, business or educational purposes.
"We expect the government to implement appropriate regulations to control the fintech sector, eventually providing transparency for digital businesses. And this will subsequently aid fintech entities in regulating finances in future.With the new-age innovative approach, the fintech financing solutions are also helping students fulfil their educational dreams by enhancing affordability and gradually democratizing education across the country. We hope the government recognizes this increases the 80C exemption on loans, especially for student benefits from tax savings using the entire deduction allowed (Rs 1,50,000) by Section 80C," he said.
Govt to shape its policy actions to further promote real estate demand this year: Oxame
Siddharth Katyal, Group Director at Omaxe Ltd said that the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ objective will straightforwardly incentivize them to lease their homes to the targeted segment, augmenting the efforts to increase housing stock in this segment.
"We are optimistic that the government would shape its policy actions to further promote real estate demand this year. With a home being a constant appreciating asset that creates generational wealth, we can assume that the future of Indian residential real estate is compellingly hopeful," he said.
Govt must look at steps to ease financial burden on lender and debtor: Ezeepay
Shams Tabrej Founder and CEO of Ezeepay said that the fintech market sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.96 percent to reach Rs 9.2 billion in the next five years. The consistently evolving technology and trends have led to exponential growth in the digitization of payments.
"The higher interest rates and the RBI's raised repo report by 225 basis points, with a probability of further hikes with the intention to control inflation, need immediate fixation in the upcoming budget to ease the financial burden on the lender and debtor. Substantial tax relief must be offered by addressing the dual taxation issue and providing depreciation on the fixed assets used by fintech companies to save on taxes. Besides, reducing the financial burden that the Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) are imposed on start-up employees is the need of the hour for us to contribute significantly to the nation's economy, and we look forward to it this budget session," he added.
Incentines should be given for acceptance of infra in semi-urban, rural areas: Payworld
India is targeting to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. This will be propelled by the growth of SMEs & MSMEs. And this growth will come on the back of the increasing digitization of our economy and expanding the reach of financial services to the masses. We will have to work on bridging the financial divide between India and Bharat. While we have invested in large digital infrastructure projects like UPI, Aadhaar (which enables running AePS among others), RuPay network, etc. It is time to work on expanding last-mile connectivity. This can be achieved by providing incentives for the acceptance of infrastructure in SURU (Semi-Urban and Rural) areas. Incentives can also be provided through relief on GST & TDS for this segment, said Amit Tyagi, CEO at Payworld.
"Expanding inclusion initiatives to fintechs like Payworld will help deliver the impact of these initiatives to intended beneficiaries faster and more conveniently. While the cashless economy is flourishing in Urban areas, we need to ensure that the gains are equally seen in Rural and Semi Urban areas as well)," Tyagi said.
US venture capitalists hope India’s Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem
US venture capital firms investing in India are expecting the Union Budget 2023 to support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country, according to a top investor.
FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 cr from equities in Jan
Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting. The outflow in January came after a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November. Overall, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.21 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets in 2022, following aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Budget session of Mizoram Assembly from Feb 7 to March 13
The Budget session of Mizoram Assembly will be held from February 7 to March 13, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said on Saturday. The budget session will start with the customary address by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on February. Sailo told that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio will present the state annual budget on February 13.