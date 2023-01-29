English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Budget 2023: Experts bat for higher Income Tax exemptions for the common man

Budget 2023: Experts bat for higher Income Tax exemptions for the common man

Budget 2023: Experts bat for higher Income Tax exemptions for the common man
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 29, 2023 11:30 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Budget 2023 expectations updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 1.

Live Updates

US venture capitalists hope India’s Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem

US venture capital firms investing in India are expecting the Union Budget 2023 to support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country, according to a top investor.

Jan 29, 2023 11:30 AM

FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 cr from equities in Jan


Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting. The outflow in January came after a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November. Overall, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.21 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets in 2022, following aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jan 29, 2023 11:02 AM

Budget session of Mizoram Assembly from Feb 7 to March 13

The Budget session of Mizoram Assembly will be held from February 7 to March 13, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said on Saturday. The budget session will start with the customary address by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on February. Sailo told that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio will present the state annual budget on February 13.

Jan 29, 2023 11:01 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X