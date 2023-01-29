Budget 2023: Experts bat for higher Income Tax exemptions for the common man

US venture capitalists hope India’s Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem
US venture capital firms investing in India are expecting the Union Budget 2023 to support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country, according to a top investor.
FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 cr from equities in Jan
Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting. The outflow in January came after a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November. Overall, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.21 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets in 2022, following aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Budget session of Mizoram Assembly from Feb 7 to March 13
The Budget session of Mizoram Assembly will be held from February 7 to March 13, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said on Saturday. The budget session will start with the customary address by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on February. Sailo told that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio will present the state annual budget on February 13.