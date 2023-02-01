homeeconomy News

Budget 2023: Luxury housing players hit after cap on deduction of reinvestment of capital gains

Budget 2023: Luxury housing players hit after cap on deduction of reinvestment of capital gains

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 7:09:54 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Till now, there was no limit on the total amount of deductions on the capital gains when the amount from a housing property deal was reinvested.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has capped the benefits on deductions in long-term capital gains from the investment in residential properties and high valued luxury homes to Rs 10 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | The story of every rupee earned and spent, down to the last paisa

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

GOBARdhan, MISHTI and PRANAM — Modi govt's love for acronyms continues | Budget 2023

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The minister proposed to limit the deduction from capital gains on investment in high-end residential properties, under sections 54 and 54F of Income Tax Act.


Real estate investments are seen as a lucrative investment option for high-networth individuals, business class and those who fall under higher income tax slabs. Real estate transactions offer significant exemptions on capital gains under Sections 54 and 54F of Income Tax Act.

As per the existing norms, the capital gains arising from the sale of long term assets like residential properties are exempted from taxation if the proceeds invested in another housing property. Till now, there was no limit on the total amount of deductions.

“It has been observed that claims of huge deductions by high net-worth assesses are being made under these provisions, by purchasing very expensive residential houses. It is defeating the very purpose of these sections,” the Budget document read.

This decision of the government may adversely impact the real estate players, those mainly dealing in ultra-luxury and premium residential properties. Reacting to the development, shares of real estate  companies traded on a mixed note in the intraday session.

Saurabh Garg of NoBroker said that these announcements are aimed towards better targeting of tax concessions and exemptions.
Shares of DLF ended 2.8 percent lower at Rs 345.90. Godrej Properties shares declined 1.9 percent to Rs 1,159.40. Shares of TARC also ended with losses of close to 4 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023FM Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2023

Previous Article

Budget's disciplined, growth-oriented, green, and inclusive approach appreciable, says Mahindra's Anish Shah

Next Article

Budget 2023 doubles outlay for North East to Rs 5,892 crore