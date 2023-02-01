Budget 2023: FM increases Jal Shakti Ministry allocation by over 40% to Rs 97,277.67 crore

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
In the Union Budget 2023, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced……… for the Central government’s flagship Har Ghar Nal Se Jal programme.
The Centre allocated Rs 97,277.67 crore to the Ministry of Jal Shakti in this year's Budget, up 40.87 percent from last year's Rs 69,053.02 crore.
This Budget allocation included Rs 20,054.67 crore for the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Rs 77,223.00 for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
Of which, the Jal Jeevan Mission received an allocation of Rs 69,684 crore. In the last Budget, Rs 50,011 crore was allocated to the Jal Jeevan Mission
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged that the maximum amount of work in MGNREGA should be done in the field of water conservation. He shared his remarks at the all-India water ministers' meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047,' calling for clarity in vision among all levels of government when it comes to water preservation.
Meanwhile, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) received Rs 7,192 crore allocation from the Centre in this year's Budget. For FY23, the Centre had allocated Rs 9,994.10 for the same.
